Kintzler (neck) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Kintzler began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last Friday, and he tossed two scoreless innings across two appearances in the minors. The right-hander posted an 8.50 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in 18 innings across 20 big-league appearances to begin the year, and he'll rejoin the Phillies' bullpen after right-hander Neftali Feliz was designated for assignment Thursday.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Kintzler: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Brandon Kintzler: Heads to injured list•
-
Phillies' Brandon Kintzler: Takes first loss in relief•
-
Phillies' Brandon Kintzler: Earns win in relief•
-
Phillies' Brandon Kintzler: Wins roster spot•
-
Phillies' Brandon Kintzler: Clear shot at bullpen spot•