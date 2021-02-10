Kintzler signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Kintzler has had two of the best seasons of his career over the past two years. He converted on 13 of his 17 save chances while posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 81.1 innings across 86 relief appearances with the Cubs and Marlins. The 36-year-old reportedly turned down a major-league offer to return to Miami in 2021, and he'll instead compete for a roster spot with the Phillies during spring training.