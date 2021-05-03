Kintzler (1-1) allowed three earned runs on three hits while recording just one out in the eighth inning, taking the loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Kintzler entered the eighth inning with a one run lead. He quickly lost the lead after giving up a leadoff home run to Kevin Pillar. Kintzler let up two more hits before he was pulled with one out and they both eventually scored as part of the six-run inning for the Mets. The 36-year-old's ERA jumped to 8.00 after Sunday. He's allowed six of his seven runs in just two of his nine appearances.