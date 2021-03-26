Kintzler was informed he'd won an Opening Day roster spot Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Kintzler was in camp as merely a non-roster invitee, but it would have been tough for him to fail to win a job coming off a season in which he saved 12 games while recording a 2.22 ERA. He looked strong this spring, allowing one earned run in 8.2 innings while striking out nine batters, leaving little doubt he deserved to break camp with the team. He's not a favorite to earn saves for the Phillies this season but isn't too far down the depth chart should the top few options struggle or get injured.