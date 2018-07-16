Leibrandt is likely done for the year with an elbow injury and could be facing Tommy John surgery, The Morning Call reports.

Leibrandt was having an excellent season for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, tossing 50.2 innings with a 1.42 ERA. The timing of the injury means that if he does end up needing Tommy John surgery he could end up missing the entirety of the 2019 season as well. He'd be returning in 2020 as a 27-year-old with no major-league experience coming off a serious injury.