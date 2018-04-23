Phillies' Brandon Leibrandt: Transitioning well to bullpen
Leibrandt is making a successful transition to the bullpen so far this year, Philly.com reports.
Leibrandt posted respectable but not particularly noteworthy numbers in 12 starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, recording a 3.94 ERA and a 4.48 FIP. In 10 innings of relief so far this season, he's yet to give up a run, striking out 29.4 percent of batters and not walking a single one. The Phillies currently have just one left-handed reliever (Adam Morgan) in the bullpen after sending Hoby Milner down to Triple-A, so there's a path available for big-league innings for Leibrandt if his strong start continues.
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...