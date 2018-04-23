Phillies' Brandon Leibrandt: Transitioning well to bullpen

Leibrandt is making a successful transition to the bullpen so far this year, Philly.com reports.

Leibrandt posted respectable but not particularly noteworthy numbers in 12 starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, recording a 3.94 ERA and a 4.48 FIP. In 10 innings of relief so far this season, he's yet to give up a run, striking out 29.4 percent of batters and not walking a single one. The Phillies currently have just one left-handed reliever (Adam Morgan) in the bullpen after sending Hoby Milner down to Triple-A, so there's a path available for big-league innings for Leibrandt if his strong start continues.