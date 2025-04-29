The Phillies expect Marsh (hamstring) to resume his rehab assignment later this week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Marsh had to be removed from his rehab game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday due to a cramp in his right hamstring, which is the same hamstring he strained which sent him to the 10-day injured list. He will be checked out by the doctor, but the Phillies aren't concerned that it's a significant setback.
