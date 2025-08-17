Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
The left-handed-hitting Marsh will head to the bench for the second time in the series while the Nationals send another lefty (Mitchell Parker) to the hill for the finale. Harrison Bader will spell Marsh in center field and will bat sixth.
