Marsh went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Reds.

Marsh notched his first multi-hit game of the early season and capped it off with a solo blast in the eighth to pad the Phillies' lead. The 26-year-old also managed to not strike out after doing so seven times over his first 10 at-bats. Marsh has shown some added power early on with both his home runs being hit to the opposite field, though opening the year in the strong side of a platoon hurts his ceiling a bit.