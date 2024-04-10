Marsh will start in left field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game in St. Louis.
Marsh has been the Phillies' best hitter in the early going this season, putting together a .344/.371/.625 batting line with three home runs. He will switch lineup spots with fellow left-handed batter Bryson Stott, who has been moved down to the No. 8 spot.
