Marsh went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series.

Marsh was one of only three baserunners on the night for the Phillies as they were no-hit by the Houston pitching staff. The 24-year-old was able to steal second off pitcher Cristian Javier in the third inning, his 11th steal on the year in 15 attempts. The 0-for-2 performance brings his postseason average down to .194 over 36 at bats. Marsh is 1-for-3 with a double and three walks in his career against projected Game 5 starter Justin Verlander.