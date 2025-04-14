Now Playing

Marsh is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marsh is in a 0-for-26 tailspin at the plate and, as a result, is out of the lineup versus a right-hander for the first time this season. Johan Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth for the Phillies.

