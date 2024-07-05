Marsh is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Atlanta.
Marsh will begin this one on the bench as Atlanta sends left-hander Max Fried to the hill. The Phillies will go with right-handed batters both in left field (Cristian Pache) and center field (Johan Rojas).
