Marsh is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Reds.
In what has become the Phillies' standard look against lefties, Cristian Pache will cover center field and bat ninth with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for Cincinnati. Kyle Schwarber is in left and Nick Castellanos is in right. Josh Harrison will DH.
