Marsh (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

The Phillies have yet to provide an updated diagnosis for Marsh, who exited Tuesday's 11-4 win with an apparent left knee contusion when he collided with the outfield wall. He underwent an MRI shortly after leaving the contest, but the results of Marsh's tests may not be available until later Wednesday. After their series finale in Cincinnati, the Phillies have an off day Thursday before returning to action Friday versus the Mets.