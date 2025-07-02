Marsh is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres.

Johan Rojas will cover center field in the first game of the day in place of Marsh, who had started in each of the Phillies' last six contests while going 5-for-19 with a double, two stolen bases, three runs and two RBI. Marsh will presumably return to the starting nine for the second game of the day.