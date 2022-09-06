Marsh is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
For the second straight game, Marsh is on the bench against a same-handed pitcher (Jesus Luzardo). Matt Vierling is starting in center field and batting seventh.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Hits triple in three-hit effort•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Goes yard in loss•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits in Sunday's contest•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Quiet return from injury•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Reinstated from injured list•