Marsh will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Marsh will hit the bench against lefty MacKenzie Gore, with Christian Pache taking over in center field. Marsh has spent parts of this season looking like a true everyday player but is currently being used in more of a platoon role, sitting against four of the last five southpaws the Phillies have faced. Given that he's striking out at a 45.5 percent clip in 66 plate appearances against lefties this year, it's likely that arrangement will continue.