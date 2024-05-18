Marsh isn't in the Phillies' lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Southpaw MacKenzie Gore will take the mound to begin Saturday's contest for the Nats, so the lefty-hitting Marsh will step out of the lineup. While he sits, Cristian Pache will pick up a start in left field while batting eighth.
