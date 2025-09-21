Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The left-handed-hitting Marsh will take a seat for the Phillies' second straight matchup with a left-handed starting pitcher (Eduardo Rodriguez). With fellow lefty Max Kepler joining Marsh on the bench, the Phillies will roll with an all right-handed-hitting outfield of Weston Wilson, Harrison Bader and Nick Castellanos from left to right.
