Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The left-handed-hitting Marsh will take a seat for the Phillies' second straight matchup with a left-handed starting pitcher (Eduardo Rodriguez). With fellow lefty Max Kepler joining Marsh on the bench, the Phillies will roll with an all right-handed-hitting outfield of Weston Wilson, Harrison Bader and Nick Castellanos from left to right.