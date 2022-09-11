Marsh went 3-for-4 with one double, one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

Marsh tallied an RBI double in the fourth in addition to a home run off righty reliever Jordan Weems to lead off the sixth and increase the Phillies' lead to five. The outfielder broke a stretch of four straight games without reaching base safely, striking out six time in 12 at-bats during that span. The 24-year-old's .458 OPS in 100 plate appearances against left-handed pitching means that he often rides the bench against southpaws.