Marsh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-3 loss to Atlanta.
The 26-year-old outfielder lofted a Spencer Strider fastball over the fence in left-center field in the fifth inning for the game's first runs. Marsh took a step forward at the plate in 2023, including a .292/.287/.477 slash line over 362 plate appearances against right-handers, and he could be very effective on the strong side of a platoon in left field with Whit Merrifield this season.
