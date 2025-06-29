Marsh went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Atlanta.

Marsh has been a little inconsistent at the plate lately, hitting safely in just four of his last eight games. He's 7-for-25 (.280) in that stretch, adding two RBI, two runs scored and two doubles. Marsh has taken a step back on the basepaths this year, posting just four steals on five attempts after swiping 19 bags on 22 tries in the 2024 regular season. The outfielder has added a reasonable .261/.337/.373 slash line with two home runs, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored, 10 doubles an a triple over 185 plate appearances. He continues to see a strong-side platoon role in center field, though he did face a left-handed pitcher earlier in the week at the tail end of a stretch of three straight opposing southpaws.