Marsh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

The 25-year-old took Domingo German deep in the third inning for his first long ball of the year. Marsh has been an extra-base hit machine in the early going, batting .333 (5-for-15) through four games with two doubles and a triple in addition to Tuesday's homer.