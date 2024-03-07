Marsh (knee) played in a minor-league intrasquad game Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marsh resumed taking batting practice Friday, and getting back into a game environment is a good sign that Marsh is recovering well from his arthroscopic knee surgery. It remains unclear whether or not Marsh will return in time to play in the Grapefruit League, but the Phillies have not yet ruled him out for Opening Day.