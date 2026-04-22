Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

The Phillies included the left-handed-hitting Marsh in the lineup Tuesday against Cubs southpaw Shota Imanaga, but the outfielder will hit the bench Wednesday while Chicago sends another lefty (Matthew Boyd) to the bump. After taking a seat during Tuesday's 7-4 loss, Justin Crawford will re-enter the starting nine in center field as a replacement for Marsh on Wednesday.