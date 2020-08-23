Workman (0-1) took the loss and blew his first save of the season Saturday as the Phillies fell 6-5 to Atlanta, getting charged with one run on four hits and a walk over 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

Philadelphia's newest late-inning arm fit right in with the rest of the team's combustible bullpen in his first appearance since coming over from the Red Sox. Hector Neris started the eighth inning protecting a 4-2 lead but immediately gave up three straight hits and a run before recording an out. Workman then got the call to replace him and gave up a two-run double to Matt Adams on his first pitch to blow the save. The Phillies rallied in the top of the ninth to tie things up, but the right-hander then finished the job with a messy bottom of the frame that saw him load the bases before Adam Duvall delivered a walkoff single. It's not clear whether manager Joe Girardi will turn to Neris or Workman in the next save situation, but the former Boston closer could hardly have made a worse first impression on his new skipper.