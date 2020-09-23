Workman (1-4) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, recording one out in the eighth inning before serving up a walkoff two-run home run to Yadiel Hernandez.

Hector Neris has been the Phillies' primary closer lately, but after he held the Nats scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings, Workman got the call in the eighth and once again failed to get the job done. The right-hander has blown three of his eight save chances since coming over from the Red Sox and given up homers in three of his last four appearances. With the Phillies' playoff chances suddenly in freefall after being swept in Tuesday's twin bill, Workman may be kept far away from any leads the team does build over the final days of the season.