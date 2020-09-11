Workman (1-2) took the loss and blew the save against Miami on Thursday, pitching one inning and allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one.

Workman was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded. He allowed all three inherited runners to score on a Starling Marte double, then walked Jesus Aguilar before registering his first out. The shaky outing continued in the ninth when Workman gave up the winning run on a pair of singles and a walk. Since joining the Phillies on Aug. 21, Workman has successfully converted five of seven save chances while surrendering five earned runs and issuing a concerning eight walks in 10.1 innings. That might be enough to allow him to cling to the closer role, but not without considerable risk.