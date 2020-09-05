Workman struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Mets.
The 32-year-old appears to be settling in as the Phillies' closer. Workman has converted five straight save chances, and over his last six appearances he's posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB.
