Workman (0-1) took the loss against the Mets on Thursday, retiring only one batter while allowing three runs on three hits and striking out one.

Workman entered the contest in the ninth inning with the score knotted at six and surrendered a home run to Brandon Nimmo on the second pitch of his outing. He was unable to settle down thereafter, allowing two more hits -- including a run-scoring triple -- before exiting the contest. While Workman has converted five of six save opportunities since joining Philadelphia, he has been far from the shutdown closer the Phillies had hoped for. Over 11 appearances with the team, Workman has allowed eight earned runs and 18 hits over 10.1 innings while posting a troublesome 11:8 K:BB.