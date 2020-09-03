Workman allowed one hit, one walk and struck out one during a scoreless ninth inning as he earned the fourth save Wednesday against the Nationals.
Workman retired the first two batters he faced but then allowed a double to Kurt Suzuki and walked Brock Holt before getting Luis Garcia to ground out to end the game. Workman now owns a 4.50 ERA and has converted four of his five save chances since being traded to Philadelphia on Aug. 21.
