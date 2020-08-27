Workman pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing two hits but also striking out two as he picked up his second save in a Phillie uniform Wednesday.

Workman allowed a leadoff double to Howie Kendrick in the ninth and quickly found himself in a jam with men on the corners and one out. Fortunately, the right-hander was able to work himself out of trouble by striking out the next two hitters to earn his sixth save of the season (second with Philadelphia).