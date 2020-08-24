Workman allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning, picking up the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

Workman had two outs and two runners on when Freddie Freeman doubled in Adeiny Hechavarria to cut the Phillies' lead to one. Dansby Swanson was out on a play at the plate, which prevented Workman from blowing his second save chance since he was traded from the Red Sox. Workman hasn't made it easy, allowing eight baserunners in 2.1 innings with the Phillies. He was brought in to be the closer, but Hector Neris could continue getting looks if Workman doesn't clean up his pitching.