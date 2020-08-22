Workman was traded from the Red Sox to the Phillies on Friday in exchange for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

While Workman should play a fairly prominent role in the Phillies' bullpen, his fantasy value could take a hit since Hector Neris has a pretty firm hold on the closer job for now. Workman made seven relief appearances for the Red Sox this season, posting a 4.05 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 6.2 innings while converting on each of his four save chances. The right-hander could see some ninth-inning work this season, but Neris will likely continue to see the bulk of the duties to close out games. Matt Barnes could be the favorite for save chances with the Red Sox in the near future.