Phillies' Brian Keller: Fares well in big-league debut

Keller took a no-decision Saturday against the Yankees, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in three innings. He struck out three.

Making his major-league debut, Keller fared well on the bump while acting as a long reliever Saturday. Austin Wells tagged the 32-year-old right-hander for a solo home run in the third inning, but Keller was impressive otherwise against a formidable Yankees lineup. Philadelphia has had a hard time finding stability out of their fifth rotation spot since sending Andrew Painter down to the minors for seasoning, but Keller is tentatively lined up to take the ball next in Baltimore for now.