The Phillies reassigned De La Cruz to minor-league camp Sunday.

De La Cruz previously appeared in 16 games for Atlanta in 2025 and slashed .191/.240/.213 across 50 plate appearances before being claimed off waivers by the Yankees and later outrighted off their 40-man roster. He linked up with the Phillies on a minor-league deal over the winter but was unable to secure a reserve outfielder role on the Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old is expected to open the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.