The Phillies signed De La Cruz to a minor-league contract Nov. 6.

De La Cruz had just a .453 OPS in 16 games for Atlanta this season and spent most of the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization. Slated to turn 29 in December, De La Cruz is a career .251/.295/.402 hitter over parts of five big-league seasons and will give the Phillies some experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.