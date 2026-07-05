Phillies' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins Philly, sent to Triple-A

The Phillies signed De La Cruz to a major-league contract Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder recently exercised the opt-out in his minor-league contract with the Phillies, but he's now back in the organization as a member of the 40-man roster. De La Cruz has a .254/.344/.429 slash line with 12 homers in 75 games with Lehigh Valley this year and could soon get a look in the big leagues with Gabriel Rincones struggling toa .553 OPS in his first taste of the majors following Adolis Garcia's season-ending lat surgery.