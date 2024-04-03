Harper went 3-for-4 with three home runs and six RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Reds.

Harper kicked off a monstrous evening with a solo blast his first time up and another to lead off the fourth. He then put the game out of reach with a grand slam in the seventh inning. Harper entered the day 0-for-11 at the plate through his first three games, and with Tuesday's historic performance, he erased any memory of his brief season-opening slump. It was the second three-homer game of his career and it led to a career-high six RBI for the 31-year-old.