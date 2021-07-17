Harper sat out Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins due to dehydration issues, but he is expected to play Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s for Game 1 of the doubleheader, in which Harper went 1-for-3 with a double and a run. It sounds like he will be a full-go for the rest of the weekend series.