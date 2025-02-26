Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the club is "not over concerned" about Harper (triceps), who had to exit Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jays following a hit-by-pitch, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

A Richard Lovelady offering caught Harper in the right triceps and the first baseman was removed from the game. While Harper was left with a contusion and will be re-evaluated Thursday, the expectation is that he'll be fine. Harper was not going to play Thursday, regardless, but it sounds like he could be back in action as soon as Friday.