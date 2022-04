Harper went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets.

His ninth-inning shot off a 100 mph Edwin Diaz fastball, sent the other way down the left-field line to clank off the foul pole, didn't impact the final result but did give Harper his first homer of the year. The reigning NL MVP has had a bit of a slow start to 2022, but Harper is more than capable of going on a tear at the flip of a switch.