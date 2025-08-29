Harper went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Thursday's 19-4 win over Atlanta.

Harper stretched Philadelphia's lead to 6-3 in the third inning. He's been consistent lately -- Thursday's effort extended his hitting streak to 11 games, during which he has gone 17-for-44 (.386) with three homers and 10 RBI. He's posted four multi-hit efforts during the streak. The 32-year-old is up to a .270/.362/.505 slash line with 22 homers, 63 RBI, 62 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and 29 doubles through 106 contests on the year.