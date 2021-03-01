Harper is still a few days away from making his Grapefruit League debut, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

There haven't been any suggestions that Harper is dealing with an injury, so this appears to be simply a case of a veteran heading into his 10th big-league season who knows exactly how much game action he needs to get ready. There's little reason to fear Harper will be anything other than the elite slugger he's been throughout his time in the league, especially coming off a season in which he walked more than he struck out and produced the third-best slugging percentage (.542) of his career.