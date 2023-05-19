Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Friday that it will be at least another month before Harper (elbow) plays first base, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harper continues to throw on the side and will soon increase the distance of those workouts to 90 feet, but the Phillies can be expected to slow-play this situation given that the 30-year-old slugger returned far earlier than anticipated from Tommy John surgery. He's slashed .314/.386/.490 with two home runs through 13 games out of the DH spot since being activated May 2.