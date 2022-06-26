Harper (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Harper suffered a fractured left thumb Saturday when he was struck by a 97-mph fastball, and his move to the injured list was inevitable. The Phillies have yet to provide a timeline for his return, but for the time being the reigning NL MVP should be considered out indefinitely. Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. With Harper out, Nick Castellanos is likely to operate as Philadelphia's primary designated hitter, leaving Odubel Herrera, Matt Vierling and Moniak to split time between center and right field.