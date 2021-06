Harper (calf) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

The 28-year-old exited Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the left calf, and he'll be out of the starting nine for at least one game. According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Harper is dealing with some tightness in the calf but may still be available as a pinch hitter. Travis Jankowski will start in right field Sunday for the Phillies.