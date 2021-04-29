Harper (face) underwent a CT scan and said "everything came back good" after leaving Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The 28-year-old was hit in the face by a 97-mph fastball during the sixth inning Wednesday, and the initial diagnosis brought back good news. Harper should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated, and the Phillies seem likely to exercise caution with their star outfielder. The series finale versus St. Louis is Thursday afternoon, and he figures be withheld from the lineup for at least one game, especially given the quick turnaround.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits after dangerous HBP•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Steals base in win•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Provides lone run support in loss•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Blasts fourth homer•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Reaches base four times•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Three more hits Monday•