Harper (face) underwent a CT scan and said "everything came back good" after leaving Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old was hit in the face by a 97-mph fastball during the sixth inning Wednesday, and the initial diagnosis brought back good news. Harper should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated, and the Phillies seem likely to exercise caution with their star outfielder. The series finale versus St. Louis is Thursday afternoon, and he figures be withheld from the lineup for at least one game, especially given the quick turnaround.