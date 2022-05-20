Harper (elbow) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old was initially expected to miss only one game after receiving a PRP injection last weekend to address the UCL sprain in his right elbow, but he'll now be sidelined for the fifth straight contest. Harper has been limited to serving as the designated hitter for most of the season due to the injury, though it hasn't affect his ability to hit given his .305/.361/.634 slash line with nine home runs, 27 RBI, 29 runs and six stolen bases. It's unclear when he may be able to rejoin the lineup, and for now he should be considered day-to-day.